NDSU-UND Football Get Ready to Clash for 113th Time; Third as Division One Opponents

UND leads all-time series

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State and North Dakota football meet for the 113th time this Saturday. It’ll be just the third as division one opponents. The last two meetings came in 2015 and 2019 where the Bison held the Fighting Hawks to a combined 16 points in wins.

However this match-up is a little different. UND comes in as the only undefeated team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Their 4-0 start is the best since 2008. It’s earned them their highest ranking as a division one program at number two two spots ahead of NDSU who sits at number four.

Now that both are members of the same conference there will be head-to-heads every season going forward because of that this one sets the tone for how the rest will go in the future.

“I’m going to give them the facts. 1894 was the first time the two schools played,” head coach Matt Entz said. “There used to be a trophy for it, but otherwise it’s the biggest game of the week because it’s the only game this week and so that how were going to approach it. It’s going to be a challenge for us. They’re a really good football team and right now on paper, they’re better than we are. I think that high ranking, some people have them first in the country, they’ve probably earned it.”

“This is the reason we wanted to be in the Missouri Valley and to play our rival school for a conference game is just different than when we played them non-conference and knowing you play them year after year so its big for our program,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said.

UND leads the all-time series with a record of 62-47-3. The big question for NDSU going in is who will play quarterback? After throwing a second interception, true freshman Cam Miller, came in for Zeb Noland leading the Bison to a game clinching touchdown as part of a 118 yard day.

However, if you ask coach Entz a change is not in the works.

“Time wise, it was our intent to put Cam in when we did. Everyone knew on the sideline that’s when he was going in,” Entz said. “It just so happened there was an interception right before so I’m sure to the outside world it looks like one plus one equals you have to change quarterbacks. That wasn’t the intent. That wasn’t why we didn’t. We planned on getting cam in there at some point and we need to continue to develop him as well.”

Miller will continue to see playing time having seen action in all four games this spring.