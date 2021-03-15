Walmart Theft Investigation Turns Into Chase And Arrests in Grand Forks

Isaiah Wise Spirit and Rani Howard

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Two people are arrested after a chase where police say the suspects tried to run them off the road.

It started with a theft report at Walmart on 32nd Avenue South around 10 o’clock Sunday night.

A witness followed the suspect’s vehicle until officers found it at Stamart.

They say Rani Howard was behind the wheel and she fled to Highway 2 and only stopped after hitting a marked patrol unit.

Howard was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and multiple active warrants.

Her passenger, Isaiah Wise Spirit, was charged with false information to law enforcement and drug related charges.

Charges for theft are pending for both.