North Dakota lawmakers study bill to legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A Senate committee is studying a bill to allow use of recreational marijuana.

The House passed the measure after its sponsor said the purpose was to get in front of any initiated measure that would put recreational marijuana use in the state’s Constitution.

The measure limits possession and use, and does not permit people to “grow their own.” Usage would not be permitted for minors.

The marijuana would be produced by state-authorized “grow centers” for medical cannabis, and the product could only be sold in the licensed “compassion centers.”

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser told the committee he would prefer that the issue of legalization be decided by the voters.

The committee did not take immediate action.