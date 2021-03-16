Thinking Green: Cardboard Weed Barrier

Before you think green, think brown.

It’s sure starting to feel like spring out there, but it’s nowhere near green yet on the ground.

Danny Lipford has a look at how to green up your day ahead of Mother Nature’s timeline, by using up those discarded brown cardboard boxes we’ve accumulated so many of during these months upon months of home deliveries.

Here’s why he says they’re a great way to build a weed barrier to get your garden and lawn as green and weed-free as possible.