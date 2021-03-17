Cramer co-sponsors bill that would make assaulting officers a federal crime

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer is co-sponsoring a bill that would create federal penalties for people who target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

Cramer says the Protect and Serve Act would make it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer.

Offenders could be sentenced to federal prison for up to 10 years. An offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

So far this year, at least 14 officers have been killed in the line of duty, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian David Sicknick who was killed as a result of the attack against the U.S. Capitol.

Cramer says the Fraternal Order of Police is among several law enforcement agencies who endorse the bill.