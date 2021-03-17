IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The IRS and Treasury Department didn’t immediately comment Wednesday or provide further details. But the committee confirmed and applauded the move, which provides added time for both taxpayers and the IRS alike given the pressure from the pandemic.

Additionally, the extension gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent tax law changes. The American Rescue Plan excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.

A number of lawmakers and professionals from the tax community have urged the tax filing season be extended to accommodate for these pressures.