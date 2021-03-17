Social Distancing: One Year Later

A Look At How We've Adapted And Persevered Over The Last Year

FARGO (KVRR) – On March 17th, 2020, I started this social distancing segment. That was one year ago. It was a bewildering time full of fear and uncertainty. So some things haven’t changed much. But the way we lived our lives did change.

I wanted to help share some of the ways we’ve coped. New ways to celebrate, ways to stay safe, ways to lift our spirits up. So I put together a clip of some of the positive ways we’ve been persevering during one of the toughest times in modern history.

I thought this segment would only last a few weeks. I would have never thought that I’d still be looking for ways to make the pandemic more bearable after an entire year. But we’ll keep pressing on for now until things are back closer to normal.

As always, tell me your social distancing ideas on Facebook and Twitter.