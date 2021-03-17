Walz quarantines after possible coronavirus exposure

ST. PAUL, MINN. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz is quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Walz was in a news conference with the infected staff member on Monday but was not within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes, which is what health officials define as close contact.

The governor canceled a planned tour of the new COVID-19 vaccination site in St. Cloud after learning the staff member had tested positive.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were also at the press conference.

All three will quarantine until March 25th.

Walz has not been vaccinated.

Flanagan is partially vaccinated while Malcolm is vaccinated, but is still within the waiting period.