Fargo Human Relations Commission approves hate crimes ordinance

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Human Relations Commission voted unanimously Thursday to support an anti-bias ordinance.

The proposed hate crime ordinance was introduced by City Commissioner Arlette Preston, who says there is not a full understanding in the community of how to report and respond to biased crimes.

In part, the ordinance states violence or threats based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity would be treated as a criminal offense with a penalty attached.

The proposal also includes best practice guidelines and training for Fargo Police.

Fargo City Commissioners must give final approval.