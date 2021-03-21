Child Sex Abuse Charges Against Two Men On Red Lake Reservation

RED LAKE, Minn. — Two Red Lake, Minnesota men face federal charges in separate child sexual abuse cases on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

38-year-old Keith Ehrich and 24-year-old Kory Lussier made their initial appearances Friday in U.S. District Court.

Ehrich faces two counts for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor between August 2017 and October 2020.

Lussier is charged with three counts for allegations of sexually abusing a child between August 2014 and September 2020.

The cases were investigated by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.