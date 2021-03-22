Hearing set for bill that keeps part of redistricting process secret

FARGO (KVRR) – A bill that would exempt drafts of legislative redistricting maps from North Dakota’s open records laws will be discussed by state lawmakers this week.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee will hold a hearing Friday at 8:30 a.m.

“Unfortunately, the bill allows legislators to hide their draft maps from the public by exempting them from open records laws” according to Rick Gion of North Dakota Voters First.

“The public and the media have a right to watch and comment on the redistricting process. However, the secrecy language in HB 1397 sets up large roadblocks.”

The bill is opposed by the North Dakota Broadcasters Association and the North Dakota Newspaper Association. Gion says both groups have requested that the secrecy language be removed.