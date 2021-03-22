Judge denies sentence reduction for man convicted in fatal shootout with U.S. Marshals

Scott Faul

BISMARCK, N.D. – A federal judge has denied a sentence reduction sought by a man convicted of murder in connection to a shootout that killed two U.S. marshals in North Dakota.

Sixty-seven-year-old Scott Faul has been in federal custody since 1983.

Faul, along with tax protester Gordon Kahl and Kahl’s son, Yorie, were involved in a shootout near Medina, N.D. The shooting resulted in the deaths of U.S. Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy Marshal Robert Cheshire.

Faul argued that his breathing problems and conditions of his incarceration have created an increased risk of complications from COVID-19.

Faul was sentenced to life in prison on murder charges and an additional 15 years on other offenses.