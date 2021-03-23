Fargo City Staff To Research Possible Hate Crimes Ordinance

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo city staff is given the go ahead to look into possibly developing a hate crimes ordinance.

The idea was introduced Monday night by Commissioner Arlette Preston.

The plan would make hate crimes a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $1,500 and/or 30 days in jail.

They could seek an opinion from North Dakota’s Attorney General on if such an ordinance is feasible or if the city is already covered by a state or federal hate crimes law.

An ordinance would not be drafted and voted on unless it is found feasible.

“Targeted population bias crimes won’t be tolerated and in fact will be prosecuted,” said Preston.

The vote to move ahead was 3-2 with Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piepkorn voting no.