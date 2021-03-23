Sanford Health prepares to open up vaccine appointments to the general public

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin says the healthcare system has completed its list of vaccine invitations for those in priority groups.

Sanford is preparing to open appointments to everyone beginning next Monday following Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement to open up vaccinations to the general public.

Dr. Griffin says Sanford has seen its vaccine shipments get steadily bigger over the past few weeks.

He adds that with more public events taking place and Fargo and West Fargo’s mask mandates allowed to expire, cases may begin to rise.

“I would not be surprised if we see a rise in active cases. Now, hopefully that does not translate into a large number of increased hospitalizations and worse, deaths,” Griffin said.

Dr. Griffin stresses a combination of continued vaccinations and safety precautions are our path to normalcy.