Social Distancing: First Glimpse Of MN’s Newly-Names Snow Plows

We’ve been following the campaign to name some of Minnesota’s snow plows. After all, silly online contests are a great social distancing activity. You don’t need to be within six feet of someone to argue with them on the internet.



They announced the winners a few weeks ago. There are eight newly-christened plows, one for each DOT region in the state. And this morning, we’re getting our first look at the plows that will help clear Minnesota’s highways.



There are two that will run in our region. DOT region 2, based in Bemidji, gets “Plow Bunyan” here. That’s the perfect name, considering the famous Paul Bunyan statue in Bemidji. I can’t wait for the inevitable photo op where they park the truck in front of the statue.



And I’m so thankful that my personal favorite name choice will patrol the roads in region 4, based in Detroit Lakes and Morris, Minnesota.

“Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya”. It’s the epitome of Minnesota, unfailingly polite yet insistent on clearing the roads. I can’t wait to see it in action.

