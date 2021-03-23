White supremacist propaganda found at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst says decals promoting a white supremacist group were found on campus Monday night.

In an email to MSUM students and staff, Blackhurst said the stickers were similar to those that have been posted on other campuses in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Blackhurst said the decals were found “at several MSUM locations.”

“I’m thankful to the employees who acted quickly to remove the stickers and make a report to MSUM’s Bias Response Team” Blackhurst said.

“Acts of racism and hate are completely inconsistent with MSUM’s values and all of us have an obligation to denounce such acts when we witness them.”

Earlier this month, stickers linked to a hate group were found on the NDSU campus in Fargo.