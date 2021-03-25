LIVE: Battle Lake Restaurant Vying For Best Burger In Minnesota

The Rusty Nail is in the semi-finals of the Great Minnesota Burger Bracket this week

The best burger in the state of Minnesota could be in Lakes Country, if voters deem it worthy.

The Rusty Nail in Battle Lake is in the semi-finals of Minnesota Public Radio’s Great Minnesota Burger Bracket.

They’re facing off against Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet for a spot in the finals.

Owners Zac and Brianna Lewis say their burgers stand out because of higher fat content in their beef, house-made toppings and toasted buns.

They’ve already noticed customers coming in specifically looking for burgers because of the competition.

They say the notoriety is nice considering they opened up right before COVID hit the restaurant industry hard.

Zac explains, “We only took over on January first of 2020 so we’ve had two full months of being open 100% as owners. It’s been a good little pat on the back for how we’ve run the kitchen and everything during the pandemic.”

Voting is open through Saturday. Click here to cast your vote.