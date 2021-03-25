Shelter in place ordered while deputies attempted to serve eviction notice

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo neighborhood was told to temporarily shelter in place Thursday while Cass County deputies attempted to serve an eviction order.

Sgt. Tim Briggeman says deputies were attempting to serve the eviction to a man living in the 500-block of 22nd Ave. N.

Briggeman says the deputies noticed concerning conduct that appeared threatening in nature. Deputies set up a perimeter and issued a shelter in place in a two block radius.

Briggeman says the man was communicating with law enforcement by text and says deputies will try to serve the eviction at a later time.