Suspect Wanted In Connection To Assault Turns Self In
Charged With Attempted Murder
FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police say an person wanted by police has turned himself in and is charged with Attempted Murder this morning.
30-year-old Pajebo Duncan, of West Fargo is accused of stabbing a person and running them over with a vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop in Fargo.
It happened shortly after 10:30 Monday night.
The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
Police were looking for Duncan, but say he turned himself in late Wednesday.