Suspect Wanted In Connection To Assault Turns Self In

Charged With Attempted Murder

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police say an person wanted by police has turned himself in and is charged with Attempted Murder this morning.

30-year-old Pajebo Duncan, of West Fargo is accused of stabbing a person and running them over with a vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop in Fargo.

It happened shortly after 10:30 Monday night.

The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Police were looking for Duncan, but say he turned himself in late Wednesday.