Community rallies behind Fargo woman battling cancer

Lend a Hand Up and family came together for a good cause

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – “You never know what’s knocking at your backdoor.”

Breast cancer is never an easy burden to bear. But with friends and family like Chris Beaulieu, one Fargo north woman is being shown an abundance of love and support.

Michelle Johnson’s family and friends hosted a benefit in order to rally hope and help during this difficult time.

Michelle received the news that every woman regrets hearing: she has stage three breast cancer.

“We were heartbroken, we were just dumbfounded we just couldn’t believe that something like this could happen to her,” said her aunt.

Her aunt Chris contacted their family and friends and everyone jumped on board to help Michelle because she is just such a special person in their lives.

They teamed up with “Lend a Hand Up” to put together this benefit including a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and dinner with the proceeds being boosted 20% to help Michelle during this difficult time.

Michelle’s cousin and volunteer Jared Stahlacker who is a medical doctor and family physician came to support the cause and says that Michelle’s cancer is rare but she is beating the odds.

“A lot of times with this type of cancer it is difficult to treat and so far she has been doing very well with the rule of the cancer chemotherapy and radiation.”

Michelle’s family says that the best way to get through hard times with cancer is love and support and being understanding as much as you can.

“Something like this is so devastating to families when it hits them that anytime you can step up and help any one in need please do the best you can to help.”