VFW celebrates Vietnam Veterans Day

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, the West Fargo VFW is showing its appreciation to veterans right here in our community.

As a sign of appreciation, people throughout the community came out to recognize those who served during the Vietnam War.

“We’re here to remember those that have fallen and those in the VA. We just want to make sure that they are not forgotten,” Vietnam Veterans Chapter 941 President, Larry Nicholson said.

Commander of the West Fargo VFW, Scott Kaufman says today is a day of showing respect.

“The way the Vietnam Veterans were treated on their way home or when they got home unlike the Iraq veterans and the Afghanistan veterans it’s a lot different. We give them a special day, we show them that we do care for what they did for us and what they still do for us ’till this day. So it’s just all about them,” West Fargo VFW Commander, Scott Kaufman said.

Due to COVID restrictions last year’s celebration was cut short, but this year, Vietnam vets are honored with prizes.

“That is for donations that we have gotten from some of the businesses. When one of the Vietnam veteran comes in and registers they get a door prize drawing ticket and we will draw just for Vietnam veterans so when they get drawn they can come and choose the item they want,” West Fargo VFW Cootie Group Quartermaster, Michelle Morgenroth said.

Morgenroth says it’s a small gesture in showing community support towards Vietnam vets.

“The Vietnam veterans personally dealt with a lot more issues back then in terms of coming home from that war than a lot of us in the more recent wars. Because of that I think we need to take the time to honor them and make sure that they realize that they are welcome home,” said Morgenroth.

Morgenroth calls for younger generations to continue showing up for veterans.

“It’s up to our younger generation now of veterans to honor them by taking over at the VFW, legion AM, vet posts and continuing the tradition of supporting and helping veterans,” Morgenroth said.

The Fargo Air Museum will also honor Vietnam Vets with a Vietnam Memorial Week starting next month from the 24th through the 30th.