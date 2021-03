Police investigate shooting in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Bismarck Police are investigating a late night shooting that happened yesterday around 11:00 pm.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Mapleton Ave after reports of gunfire. Two individuals had gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Bismarck Police believe this to be a targeted attack on the two victims, and there does not appear to be any further threat to the public.