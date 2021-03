Burn ban declared in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A temporary burn ban is in effect in Grand Forks County.

The National Weather Service says abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, which developed last summer and fall, have persisted throughout an abnormally dry winter season, and are beginning to intensify.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice. It was approved by the Grand Forks County Commission.

Violators can face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.