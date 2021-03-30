Actress Responds to Former Senator Heitkamp Calling Her a “Nazi”

Gina Carano / Fmr. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

1/1

LOS ANGELES — An actress who was fired from the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” is firing back at former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

During an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher”, Heitkamp called Gina Carano a “Nazi” while talking about cancel culture before adding that she hangs with “white supremacists”.

Carano, a vocal Donald Trump supporter, was fired after an Instagram post comparing the treatment of Republicans to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

She responded to Heitkamp on social media calling her language “false, disturbing and disgusting.

She added: “You knew as soon as you said it you were liable.”