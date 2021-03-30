Update: Tuesday assault in West Fargo not related to earlier incidents

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Precautionary lockdowns were ordered at four West Fargo schools Tuesday morning while police responded to a report of an aggravated assault.

The assault was reported in the area of 9th St. and 13th Ave. E. The suspect was seen running eastbound from the scene.

West Fargo High School, Willow Park Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary and L.E. Berger Elementary were put on a hallway closure.

Police say the assault was not related to the Sunday, March 21 or Monday, March 22 shootings.

The incident was targeted to the people involved and not the larger community.