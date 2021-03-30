Cause of Large Grass Fire Near Mentor Monday Under Investigation

MENTOR, Minn. — Around twenty agencies helped fight a massive grass fire Monday in Polk County.

Between 13,000 and 15,000 acres were consumed by fire from three miles west of Highway 32 to about 1 mile west of Mentor.

It was mainly between U.S. Highway 2 and County Road 45.

Highways 2 and 32 and County Road 45 were shut down for most of the afternoon and into the evening due to reduced visibility and the rapid spread of the fire.

One outbuilding, farm equipment and hay bales were destroyed.

Mentor Fire and Minnesota DNR along with air support are working for the next couple of days putting out hot spots.

The cause is under investigation.