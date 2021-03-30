Fire Engulfs Mobile Home In Wadena County During Strong Winds

WADENA CO., Minn. — A mobile home burns after high winds take down a tree which brought down power lines in Wadena County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 Tuesday morning in section 24 of Lyons Township.

Deputies arrived to find several power lines down and a mobile home fully engulfed in flames along with three acres of grass and woodland.

Sebeka, Verndale and Minnesota DNR Forestry Fire battled the fire in 23 mile per hour

winds.

The mobile home along with several pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged in the fire.