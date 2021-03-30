LIVE: Country Stars Team Up For Concert To Help Zoos, Including Red River Zoo

All Together for Animals benefit concert streams Wednesday night

Some of country music’s biggest artists are helping raise money for zoos across the world hit hard during the pandemic, including the Red River Zoo here in Fargo.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is streaming the All Together for Animals benefit concert Wednesday night starting at 7:00 featuring artists like Brad Paisley, Wynonna Judd and more.

If you buy your tickets to the show through the Red River Zoo’s link, half of the proceeds go directly to them.

Executive Director Sally Jacobson says the zoo is hoping for a return to normalcy after 2020, but says support from the community helped the zoo carry through.

She adds, “We were one of the first zoos in the country to reopen last spring so we kind of led the way on that, not that it wasn’t devastating for us. We made a lot of changes and we really have got a lot of support from our donors in the community and grants and things like that to allow us to continue on.”

Click here to buy tickets with money going directly to the Red River Zoo.