10-Year-Old Girl Who Took Family Vehicle & Credit Cards Found Safe In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A 10-year-old girl who police in Fridley, Minnesota say took a vehicle from her home Tuesday morning and drove around the Twin Cities, has been found safe.

Around 10:30 Wednesday morning, Maple Grove police officers found Ava Whitfield at a Walgreens.

They also found the vehicle.

Police say the girl took credit cards from her mother’s purse.

Surveillance video from stores in Ramsey and Eden Prairie showed Ava driving the vehicle and using the credit cards to buy items and take out cash.

Ava has been reunited with her family.

Investigators are speaking with her to learn more about what happened.