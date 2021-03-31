Dakotas, MN Among Least Stressed States In The U.S.

WalletHub Survey Names South Dakota Least Stressed, MN 3rd & ND 5th

According to a new report, we’re pretty relaxed around these parts.

A Wallethub report names South Dakota the least-stressed state in the country.

North Dakota and Minnesota both came in the top five least stressed.

The study examined factors like average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

The last year has been a stressful time with the pandemic drawing out.

But Village Family Service Center Counselor Jacob Johnson says he’s seen stress levels go down in the area as we adjust.

He adds, “What I would say is things seem to be better than they have been a year ago or six months ago or even three months ago. I think the stress has gone down a bit from what I’ve seen.”

In the video above, Johnson provided a list of ways to help lower stress in your life.