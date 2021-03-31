Former NDSU Linebacker Cox Doesn’t Participate at LSU Pro Day Due to Injury

Will have another pro day closer to NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former North Dakota State linebacker, Jabril Cox was not a participant at LSU’s Pro Day because of a hamstring injury suffered training. It is not serious and Cox said the team doctor’s told him not to be active as he’s nearing 100 percent recovery.

The plan is to hold another pro day closer to the draft and go through a full combine program.

The three-time FCS all-american has sent out mock training videos to NFL teams who have shown interest.

Cox lasted played at the senior bowl in January and is ranked as the 47th overall prospect by pro football focus.