Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry serving rural communities

FELTON, Minn. (KVRR) — The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry is handing a helping hand to families in need throughout Clay County.

The truck dropped off food at multiple churches in Barnesville, Hawley, Ulen and other stops.

The goal is to provide assistance to families in rural communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Great Plains Regional Services Manager Anna Johnson says the mobile pantry is able to provide more options for people.

“We are able to distribute the perishable product. that not all the food pantries we partner with are able to carry. they may not have the refrigerator space or the freezer space to store things so when you come with our mobile we try to bring the perishable product they may not be able to get at their local pantry,” Johnson explained.

She says they plan on expanding their resources to help families in the long term.