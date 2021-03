Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold At Fargo Casey’s Store

FARGO, N.D. — Someone is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million that was bought in Fargo.

The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store at 3545 25th Street South.

The ticket matched all five white balls in Tuesday night’s drawing and because the player added the Megaplier feature for $1 more, the $1 million prize tripled.

No one has claimed the prize yet.

The business will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.