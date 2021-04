Nevis Boys Basketball Falls In State Quarterfinals To Hancock

The Tigers trimmed a decent-sized deficit late but it wasn't enough to top the Owls

PERHAM, MINN (KVRR) – The Nevis Boys Basketball team fell to the Hancock Owls in the Class A. Quarterfinals, 57-50, at Perham High. The No. 1 Tigers finish the season at (20-3).