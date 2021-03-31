Two high risk sex offenders move in Moorhead

Omar Yaseen, 30 and Richard Folden, 63

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police in Moorhead say 30-year-old Omar Yaseen has a new address.

The high risk sex offender is living in the 16 hundred block of 4th Avenue North.

Police say Yaseen had sexual contact with an unknown teen female.

Also in Moorhead, 63-year-old Richard Folden has moved to a new address.

The high risk sex offender is living in the 16 hundred block of 4th Avenue North.

Police say Folden has a history of having sex with known female kids and teens.