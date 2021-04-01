Gov. Burgum Declares Statewide Wildfire Emergency as Medora Is Evacuated

BILLINGS CO., N.D. — (UPDATE: 8:43pm 04/01/21) — Around 9,600 acres have burned near Medora, North Dakota and containment of the grass fire which caused the evacuation of the small tourist town is at 15%.

Interstate 94 is temporarily closed from Beach to Belfield with no detour in place.

Drivers will have to use alternate routes.

Evacuations are being ordered for Medora, North Dakota and smoke is impacting I-94.

Firefighters from several agencies are on scene of an active wildfire southwest of the city.

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide wildfire emergency.

North Dakota National Guard is deploying two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to help fight the fire.

Information from the governor’s office below:

The U.S. Forest Service, in cooperation with the North Dakota Forest Service, requested the National Guard helicopters with water buckets to help fight the fire southwest of Medora. Local, state and federal agencies are responding, including the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, and a National Guard ground support crew.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and use caution if passing through due to smoke reducing visibility on roadways, including Interstate 94, which was temporarily closed by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.