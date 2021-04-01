Move that house! Traffic temporarily disrupted as a house is moved across Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A house on the move early Thursday morning caused some traffic disruptions around town.

“It’s interesting,” said Linda Warner, who watched from the street as the house was hauled across University Drive South. “I was looking for something to do this morning anyway,” she laughed.

Warner has lived in Fargo for 14 years but says it’s the first time she’s seen something quite like this in town.

She’s not the only one interested in the 2,700-square-foot house and garage being hauled from south Fargo’s Lincoln neighborhood to Kindred.

“It’s not an everyday occurrence to see a house go down the street, obviously,” said Kathy Knutson of Fargo as she watched from inside her vehicle.

It may not be an everyday occurrence, but John Schmidt with Schmidt & Sons Building Movers says it’s more common than most people think.

He said, “There is a lot of moving that goes on, a lot of relocating, that people just don’t really know about.”

This one is hard to miss.

Traffic was temporarily blocked as the 96,000-pound house made its way north on Fifth Street then west on 21st Avenue, continuing down University Drive.

It took about two hours to maneuver the house and deliver it safely to Kindred.

“There’s a lot of easier jobs to do, a lot less stressful. Jobs that can be done other than house moving but, you know, it’s one of my passions and I love house moving. I wouldn’t do anything else,” Schmidt smiled.

The house will remain at the Schmidt & Sons shop until the foundation at its new location in Tower City is ready.

Schmidt says the Fargo Country Club was planning to tear the house down but one of the club members decided to save and repurpose it.