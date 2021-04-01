Thursday is National Wear Blue Day to Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect

April 1st marks the first day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people around the country are standing together for National Wear Blue Day.

Wearing blue signifies the pinwheel, which is a statewide symbol for supporting the effort of keeping children in the community safe.

Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota Project Manager, Mary Lizakowski explains the theme for this year’s effort.

“The theme for this year is growing a better tomorrow for all children together. And it builds on the foundation of providing positive childhood experiences for children and planting a seed that provides a nurturing and supportive environment,” Lizakowski said.

The organization is asking anyone taking photos to use the hashtags #WearBlueDayND and #PCAND on social media.