Two wanted for fatal North Dakota shooting arrested in Arizona

BISMARCK, N.D. – Police say two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Bismarck have been arrested in a small Arizona town near the Mexico border.

Officials say the men, 26 and 29, are both from Detroit and were traveling in Douglas, Ariz. Thursday night when they were pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested on warrants from North Dakota.

Both have warrants from Burleigh County for murder. The two are accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis and injuring another man at a Bismarck apartment March 28.

The man who was wounded is expected to recover.