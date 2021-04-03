Temporary flight restriction near Medora is cancelled

MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR) — The temporary flight restriction (TFR) issued Thursday for the 10-mile radius around Medora has been cancelled.

Officials say pilots of manned aircraft, as well as operators of unmanned aircraft systems, should continue to exercise caution while flying in the area.

The TFR may be reinstated on little to no notice at any time if fire-fighting operations require clear airspace.

Pilots and operators should always check Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) or the FAA TFR site by clicking here before flying.

Firefighters are reporting 50% containment and an estimated roughly 3,000 acres burned in the Medora wildfire.

The USDA Forest Service has issued a closure for the area affected by the wildfire. This includes the Buffalo Gap Trail from I-94 southeast to its intersection with the Maah Daah Hey Trail, and the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the National Park Boundary south to Sully Creek State Park.

This order is in effect until further notice.