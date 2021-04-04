Church holds live outdoor ‘Rock and Roll’ Easter service

The Lutheran Church of the Cross teaches children all about Easter with interactive worship fun kits

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With nice weather, one local church is celebrating the Easter holiday with an outdoor service.

With social distancing guidelines in mind the Lutheran Church of the Cross welcomed people throughout the community to pull up a lawn chair for a live ‘rock and roll’ Easter worship.

To ensure kids were entertained the church provided worship fun kits that included an interactive message to help them learn all about the Easter story.

“This year is different than last. Last year we had no in person services at all, we were online only. So, this morning to have people back in the church for Easter was really exciting and everyone has been longing for some good news. Easter for Christians is the hope that we all need that there’s new life everyday,” Lutheran Church of the Cross’ Lead Pastor, Joel Baranko said.

If you missed the Lutheran Church of the Cross’ Easter service, you can stream it online on their YouTube page.