Two Grand Forks Houses Have $50,000 In Damage After Fires Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Crews respond to two house fires over the weekend in Grand Forks that each did around $50,000 in damage.

Saturday night, they were called out to 1126 Hammerling Avenue.

They arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the back of the house as well as the roof.

One person inside was checked out for heat related injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Those living there were displaced due to the fire.

The other fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 3532 10th Avenue North.

Grand Forks fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the house and found a fire in the kitchen.

Damage was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the main floor.

Two cats were rescued but a dog died in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

People living there were not able to return due to the fire.