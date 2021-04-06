10-year-old Minnesota boy drives minivan to get Cheerios

STILLWATER, Minn. – A 10-year-old Stillwater boy who led police on a chase in his parents’ minivan says he was headed to the store to buy Cheerios.

Police spotted the boy driving the van around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The boy led police on a chase that reached speeds of 50 mph. At one point he drove through an intersection in reverse. Police eventually blocked his path, ending the chase.

The boy told police he was headed to Target or a downtown Stillwater co-op to buy Cheerios for breakfast.

The boy’s parents told police they were sleeping and had no idea he had taken their van.