Transportation non-profit: ND infrastructure in need of improvement

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — A recent report has revealed North Dakota’s infrastructure is in need of help.

A Washington DC-based national transportation research nonprofit has released information on the roads, highways, and bridges throughout the state.

The findings show that over 40 percent of major roads are considered in poor condition.

Closer to home, here in Fargo, six percent of bridges are rated poorly compared to the 10 percent statewide.

“The report also notes that as travel in the Fargo area returns to pre-pandemic level, that the average motor spending an additional 17 hours annually stuck in traffic due to traffic congestion,” TRIP Director of Policy & Research, Rocky Moretti said.

Currently, around 215 thousand full-time jobs in North Dakota are dependent on safe and reliable roads, highways, and bridges.