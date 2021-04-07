KFGO radio icon Tom Wynn dies at 83

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Legendary KFGO Radio broadcaster Tom Wynn has died.

Wynn, who retired from KFGO in July 2017, passed away in the Twin Cities where he had moved last June to be closer to family.

Wynn hosted “Tom Wynn & Friends” with Bonnie Amistadi and Doug Leier until his retirement.

Prior to that, Wynn partnered with the late Larry Ristvedt for “Tom & Larry in the Morning”

Wynn worked at WDGY in Minneapolis in the early days of his radio career and came to KFGO in 1979.

Wynn was 83.