North Dakota’s Horse Pasture Fire now 50% contained

Photo: Arnegard Fire Protection District

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KVRR) – Firefighters say the Horse Pasture Fire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park is 50% contained.

At this time, no structure damage has been reported, but officials say the CCC campground and other park infrastructure are still at risk, as well as some private homes on the north end of the fire.

Areas previously impacted by the fire, including portions of the South Unit of TRNP remain closed.

Emergency USDA fire and shooting restrictions are in effect until further notice.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.