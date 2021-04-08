After Being Closed For A Year, Fargo Theatre Is Ready to Reopen

FARGO, N.D. — Movies and stage productions are coming back to the Fargo Theatre.

After being closed for a year due to the pandemic, the theatre is reopening Saturday, May 1.

It will host film screenings, private event rentals and first up: FM Ballet’s Copeland Dance Concert featuring Quilters will be held May 1 and 2.

Tickets are available exclusively through FM Ballet.

Fargo Theatre will require all guests to wear masks and will utilize reserved seating to accommodate physical distancing and lower audience capacity.