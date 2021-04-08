MNDOT Plans More Than 200 Construction Projects This Summer

One of the big projects is the resurfacing of Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker/Wadena County Line

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Transportation announces more than 200 construction projects for the season.

They will help maintain the state’s roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs.

One of the big projects in west central Minnesota includes the resurfacing of Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker/Wadena County Line.

The project includes 26 miles of resurfacing, widening shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen, and replacing bridge/box culverts east of Frazee.