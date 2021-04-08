West Fargo School Lunch Repack Pilot Program deemed a success

A total of 134 servings were repackaged and 116 were claimed

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Public School District has wrapped up a pilot program aimed at repacking leftover lunch meals and distributing them to students in need.

Officials say the School Lunch Repack Pilot Program has been a big success.

Over the past month, 86% of the repacked servings were claimed by students.

Liberty Middle School’s food pantry will continue to hand out the 18 remaining meals until the end of the school year or until they are all gone.

One of the challenges with continuing the program will be getting funding for the food containers.

“We were able to get these containers through our partnerships with United Way and Great Plains Food Bank for the pilot program, and so looking at expanding or possibly continuing it into next year, we would need a funding source for those,” said West Fargo Public Schools Food Service Director Dana Rieth.

Meal containers for this pilot program were donated by Power Plate Meals.

The program is also being tested at Fargo and Moorhead Public Schools.

Survey data from the program is being evaluated to determine its reach and impact on the community.