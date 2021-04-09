Nonprofits help children get technology to learn at home

FARGO, N.D. – Two local nonprofits link up in order to grant more children access to technology.

The Tech For Kids organization held a laptop giveaway at the Dakota Medical Foundation. The group provides technology to children who don’t have access or the financial means to technology. They were able to give 20 laptops to the WIN-Liberia organization that helps kids who are learning online from home get the tools needed to complete their school work.

“We’re trying to put technology in these kids hands that don’t have it,” Founder/CEO of Tech4Kids Amy Longtin said.

“This is going to be so helpful for our community,” Founder/Executive Director of WIN Liberia Precious Dweh said.

Tech for Kids is taking donations and you can help by clicking on the link on this story at KVRR dot com.